Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 975 fresh instances of COVID-19 infection and 19 fatalities in a day, taking the caseload to 78,228 and death toll to 1,231 on Saturday, officials said.

According to them, the Jammu region recorded 591 cases and the Kashmir Valley 384. District-wise Jammu reported the highest 403 new cases, followed by 150 in Srinagar district, officials said.

There are 15,646 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the Union Territory, while 61,351 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 19 deaths took place in 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir -- 11 in Jammu and eight in the Valley, the officials said.

