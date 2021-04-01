Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 461 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 1,31,421, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,998, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 361 were reported from the Kashmir division and 100 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 157, including 44 travellers, followed by 76 in Baramulla and 61 in Jammu, according to the officials.

Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, and Kathua were the other districts that recorded new cases in double digits. Eight districts reported fresh cases in single digits and three districts did not report any new cases.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 2,874. So far, 1,26,549 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from the Kashmir division and one from the Jammu division, they said.

