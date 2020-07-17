Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Administrative Council (AC) on Friday sanctioned the proposal of Housing & Urban Development Department for adoption and notification of J&K Housing, Affordable Housing, Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy, 2020 under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu.

The policy will envisage seven models of housing, ranging from in-situ slum redevelopment to integrated township, to cater to the need of every section of society while promoting public-private-partnerships.

According to the official statement by Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Jammu and Kashmir, the policy proposed minimum relocation of existing slum dwellers to maintain the sanctity of existing economic and social linkages developed over a period of time in these informal settlements.

Additionally, the policy also includes provisions for fast track approvals of housing in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories. Besides, it provides for their incentivization in the form of exemptions from building permit fees, land-use conversion and external development charges, read the statement.

It has been approved under the broader vision of meeting the growing requirement for affordable housing, slum redevelopment and rehabilitation and rental housing, for which an initial target has been set for construction of 1 lakh dwelling units over the next 5 years. (ANI)

