Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved the integrated management plan for the conservation of Wular Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, in Bandipora district.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta approved the proposal of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department to designate Wular Lake as Wetland in terms of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, an official spokesman said.

The lake is spread over 13,000 hectares of area with an additional 486.12 hectares of area as its zone of influence.

Kumar, chairing the second meeting of the Wetland Authority for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir here, advised the forest department to engage scientific methods for dredging, de-silting and de-weeding for restoration and rejuvenation of the Wular Lake.

The spokesman said various activities will be regulated within the wetland as well as in its zone of influence which include withdrawal of water, harvesting of resources, construction of pontoon bridges, aquaculture, agriculture, horticulture and eco-tourism.

The J-K Wetland Authority also approved the Integrated Management Plan for conservation of Wular Lake to promote an integrated and multi-disciplinary approach for conservation and management of the water body, he said.

Under the plan, various activities worth Rs 150 crore will be undertaken for scientific management of the wetland, the spokesman said.

