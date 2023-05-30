Jammu, May 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday approved utilisation of 400 satellite phones for better communication during the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

It also proposed setting up of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) for better management of the annual pilgrimage.

The yatra to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and conclude on August 31.

To address the communication needs during natural disasters or emergencies, the State Executive Committee (SEC) approved utilisation of 400 satellite phones during Amarnath Yatra, an official spokesman said.

The SEC also considered a proposal for procurement of rescue equipment, including excavators, fire-fighting material, signal units and drones, with an estimated cost of Rs 8.91 crore, which is to be financed through the SDRF, he said.

