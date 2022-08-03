Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is developing 75 sites under a scheme for preservation, conservation, restoration and maintenance of architectural heritage across the union territory, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to review the functioning of the Culture Department and the progress under various initiatives, he said.

In the first leg of the scheme, the department has taken up 35 sites for revival and restoration work in consultation with the district administrations, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary asked the department to uniformly develop these sites by capturing their historical data and displaying the information for awareness of the visitors.

The department was further advised to systematically provide for proper approach road and public utilities like washrooms, parking spaces and eateries at these sites, besides ensuring fencing and cleanliness around the premises, the spokesman said.

Mehta directed training of local youths as guides for promoting the history, folklore, and culture associated with the new heritage sites.

He asked the Culture Department to organise various cultural programmes at these sites for bringing them on the tourism map of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the scheme for Promotion of Traditional and Cultural Festivals of J-K, the meeting was informed that 16 mega festivals have been organised so far in which more than 1,600 artists participated, both through online and offline engagements.

The department is firming up action plans for 75 festivals in coordination with the divisional administration, the spokesman said.

He said the department is organising 10 cultural festivals for tourists and visitors at 10 tourist destinations -- five each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

These festivals will be organised at Manasbal, Doodhpathri, Sonamarg, Bhaderwah, Shivkhori, Pahalgam, Patnitop, Surinsar, Katra and Gulmarg, he added.

