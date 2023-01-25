Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday enhanced the annuity grant in favour of gallantry awardees residing in the Union Territory, officials said.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, they said.

The proposal to enhance the grant to the existing gallantry awardees was made in order to bring it to parity with other neighbouring states and UTs and keeping in view the inflation, since the last revision of rates was done in 2008, an official spokesman said.

As per the decision, the revised rates for a Param Vir Chakra awardee will be Rs 1,75,000 from Rs 1,25,000, he said.

Similarly, the revised rates for Mahavir Chakra will be Rs 1,50,000, Vir Chakra Rs 75,000, Ashok Chakra Rs 1,50,000 and Kirti Chakra Rs 1,50,000, the spokesman said.

This was a long pending demand of the awardees to enhance the grant at par with other states and Union territories, he said.

