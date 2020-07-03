Jammu, July 3: A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was provided to a man who got injured during a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in January, officials said on Friday. Poonch Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav handed over the cash relief to Mohd Shokat of Kossalian Tehsil Haveli, they said.

Shokat, an army porter, escaped with critical injuries while two of his associates were killed when they were targeted by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector in January this year. He was under treatment at a hospital and was discharged in April, but his case could not be processed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, a senior official said. 2,400 Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC Killed 14 Indians in Past 6 Months.

The deputy commissioner inquired about his well-being and said that reaching out to the families affected by cross border shelling is among the prime priorities of the district administration.

He said the administration is always with the victim and his family in these tough times and all possible efforts will be made to mitigate the sufferings.

