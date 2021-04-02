Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday said the administration is consistently monitoring the COVID trajectory with a special focus on districts with an increased tourist footfall.

He also said that the administration would be carrying out a fast-track vaccination drive to cover all persons in the eligible age groups in four districts -- Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla -- showing maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

Subrahmanyam was speaking at a meeting chaired by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in the backdrop of recent surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is consistently monitoring the COVID trajectory among its local population with a special focus on districts with an increased tourist footfall, he added.

The cabinet secretary in the high-level meeting with the chief secretaries directed all the states and Union Territories to strictly implement test, trace, treat strategy, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination to address the challenging situation of sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

