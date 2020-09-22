Jammu, Sep 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee to examine issues pertaining to a scheme of the self-help groups (SHGs) of engineers working on various developmental works in the union territory.

The committee will examine all the aspects of SHGs of the engineers' scheme in detail, including the background of its creation, an official order said.

The decision was based after taking due cognisance of various representations received from different quarters, it said.

It was under the instructions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that this panel was set up to be headed by Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to the LG, as per the order.

The committee will examine the pros and the cons of the scheme, the reservation of works for the scheme, the extent of utilisation of the scheme, the number of SHGs and engineers under the scheme and the impact of the scheme on the quality and cost of the projects, it said.

The committee will further suggest an alternative course of action for the future, keeping in view both the public interest and future of engineers as well, the order read.

