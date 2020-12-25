Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): At a time when cases of drug abuse are rising, the Jammu and Kashmir government organised one-day awareness programmes on drug abuse and women and child rights in Srinagar on Thursday.

The event was organised by the department of education in the auditorium of government girl's higher secondary school Kothi Bagh. A large number of students, teachers, professors, doctors and police officials were present.

Ali Mohamad Magray, chairman Juvenile Justice Committee High Court of J-K was the chief guest.

Justice Mohamad told ANI, "We organised this awareness programme with the support of the director of school education. We chose the education sector for this event because the ratio of drug abuse in children is increasing and is affecting society. Teachers and parents play a vital role in this so by involving the education system, we can save our children from drug abuse."

"We need to adopt a multipronged strategy involving health, police, education, judiciary, social welfare and research scholars. Lectures and PowerPoint presentations were given to make the audience aware about drug abuse, women, child rights and legal literacy. I appreciate the efforts of the school," said Dr Abdul Majid, a psychiatrist.

Anfa Habib, a student who was present in the event, said that today we see many places boys and girls at both school and college level are addicted to drugs. Through this programme, we can make youth aware of the consequences of drug use.

"Such events and workshops are beneficial for our future generation. They should be held regularly because a large part of youngsters are addicted to drugs due to the depression and anxiety," said another student Asma. (ANI)

