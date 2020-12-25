Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Two days after District Development Council (DDC) results were declared, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday alleged that Jammu and Kashmir police and the administration were facilitating horse-trading and defections.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah shared a picture of Yasmeena Jan who contested the election from Islamasahib in Shopian and alleged that she was joining the BJP's B-team while she won elections on the NC mandate.

"This explains why our leaders in Shopian district are being put under "preventive arrest" by the police. J&K police & the administration are facilitating horse trading & defections. The woman shown here joining the BJP's B-team contested & won elections on a NC mandate," he said.

He also accused the administration for playing "partisan politics".

"Shame on this administration for playing partisan politics to curry favour with the ruling party & their stooges. These parties couldn't win seats so now they are using money/muscle/threats & government coercion to make up the numbers. So much for "democracy has won," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner KK Sharma announced the result for DDC elections on Wednesday, according to which BJP won 75, NC bagged 67 seats, Independent registered victory on 50 seats, PDP won 27 seats, Congress got 26 seats, JKAP bagged 12 seats, JKPC won 8 seats, JKPM won 3 seats, CPI(M) won five seats, JKNPP and PDF won two seats each and BSP bagged one seat.

The results of two constituencies--one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts-- are still awaited as counting of votes has been deferred there till further orders, the officials said. (ANI)

