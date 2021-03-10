Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released the draft excise policy for financial year 2021-22 which envisages allotment of liquor shops to the residents of the Union Territory through e-auction.

It is for the first time that the draft excise policy has been put in public domain before its issuance.

"Any person who is eligible for grant of license as per the provisions of excise act and rules shall be eligible for participation in the e-auction process," an official spokesman said.

He said the allotment of liquor vends through e-auction would be in a completely open and transparent manner in the same area where liquor shops already exists.

"The vends shall be allotted for a period of one year as per the provisions of the J&K Excise Act and Rules,” he said, adding the total number of shops to be allotted would be the same as existing at present and there would be no increase in the number of vends to be auctioned.

The vends would be allotted to the domiciles of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and only a single outlet shall be allotted to one person, he said.

The department has invited suggestions from stakeholders and general public on the draft policy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)