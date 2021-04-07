Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration's directions to hoist the national flag on all government buildings in the union territory reflect a sense of insecurity as no such order has been issued anywhere else in the country.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had asked officials to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings in Jammu and Kashmir late last month. The administration also directed all deputy commissioners and divisional heads of departments to implement the LG's order within a fortnight.

"This shows their sense of insecurity... the sense of uncertainty. Why are such orders being issued in Jammu and Kashmir only? In other parts, the governor or the ruler does not issue such orders," Mehbooba told reporters here.

The former chief minister also said dissent has been criminalised in the country.

"Anyone who differs with them (government), be it journalists, politicians, etc. they are booked," she alleged.

Asked about the recent exodus of leaders from her party, the PDP chief said the deserters should answer this question.

"They did not leave when we made them ministers, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members. They have left now. They should answer what was the pressure or enticement for them," Mehbooba said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)