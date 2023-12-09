Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): Anantnag Police initiated legal action against three people after they allegedly posted hate videos on their social media platforms, officials said on Saturday.

As per the police, Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, Rameez Ashraf Hadi, and Umer Farooq Ganie made inflammatory and seditious statements.

"In a swift action, Anantnag Police initiates legal action against three persons namely Salman Mushtaq Kuttay S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Kuttay R/O Check Wangund Dooru, Rameez Ashraf Hadi S/O Mohd Ashraf Hadi R/O Watnad Kokernag and Umer Farooq Ganie @ (Ghazi Sir) S/O Farooq Ahmad Ganie R/O Ratherpora Khairbugh Srigufwara for uploading hate videos on their social media platforms in which they made inflammatory and seditious statements," police said in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

