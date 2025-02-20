Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall on Thursday evening.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar, in a post on social media, predicted rain or snow at many places between February 26 and 28.

According to the weather department, temperatures across Srinagar city were recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg registered a low of minus 1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing continuous snowfall over the past 24 hours, with the popular hill resort of Kufri witnessing light snowfall.

This fresh snowfall has delighted tourists visiting the region, as well as local tourism operators and orchardists. While tourists are thrilled by the snowfall, those engaged in tourism and horticulture are hoping for more snowfall to further boost business and agricultural conditions.

Visitors from various states, particularly from Delhi, have flocked to Kufri to enjoy the snow-covered landscape.

A tourist from Delhi said, "This fresh snowfall is an amazing experience, especially since we arrived at the perfect time to witness it. Shimla is a beautiful city, and we are enjoying our time here. The natural beauty is incredible, and we must truly appreciate it."

Another tourist, Vani from Delhi, described her first experience of snowfall, saying, "I initially planned to visit Narkanda, but upon hearing about snowfall in Kufri, I changed my plans. It's a wonderful experience -- my very first time in the mountains. Now I understand why people say they belong to the mountains. It's beautiful, adventurous, and at times feels like death is near, but it's an experience in itself," she said.

"Life here is raw and real. The people here are friendly and full of adventure. The more time you spend close to nature, the humbler you become. Taking a break in nature is important, and I am absolutely loving this experience," she said.

Tourism business owners are also hoping for a more extended snowfall period, as it is crucial for sustaining tourism in the region.

Anil Sharma, a tour operator, highlighted the positive impact of snowfall on both tourism and agriculture. "This light snowfall is a great thing. It benefits tourism, agriculture, and horticulture. If fresh snowfall continues, the tourist season will be excellent. More tourists mean a boost in tourism-related businesses," he explained.

Locals in the orchard and farming sector are equally pleased with the snowfall. They believe that rain and snow help maintain soil moisture, making farming and horticulture easier. (ANI)

