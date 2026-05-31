India News | J-K: Anti-terror Search Operation Enters Ninth Day in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): A joint anti-terror operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entered its ninth day on Sunday in the dense forest areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, with security forces continuing efforts to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, is being carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. It was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

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The operation reached a critical stage on Thursday when heavy firing and shelling were reported from the Dorimal forest area. Security forces subsequently tightened the security perimeter and strengthened their presence across key routes in and around the dense forest zone.Officials said reinforcements and logistical support have been rushed to the area to establish what they described as a "strong and impenetrable cordon".

The move is aimed at ensuring that suspected militants remain trapped within the designated area while search teams continue their operations.

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The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance. Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The entire area remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored. Officials said search operations would continue until the area is fully sanitised and all security concerns are addressed. (ANI)

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