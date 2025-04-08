Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to assess the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of the forces and held discussions on wide-ranging issues over the current security scenario, as per an official statement from the Indian Army.

During his visit, General Dwivedi was provided with a detailed briefing by the Chinar Corps Commander, who outlined the latest developments and operational updates from the region.

The Army Chief also held discussions with the formation commander, covering a range of topics related to the ongoing security challenges and the overall security landscape, the statement added.

The visit is part of the Army's ongoing efforts to maintain high operational standards and ensure that the forces are well-equipped to handle any security threats in the region.

The Indian Army continues to remain vigilant and responsive to evolving security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, with leadership regularly engaging with operational units to ensure coordination and effectiveness in maintaining peace and stability.

Earlier a week ago, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi underscored the need for jointness & integration among the Armed Forces amid the evolving nature of warfare.

The COAS highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, the strategic challenges facing India and the need for jointness and synergy among the armed forces while addressing the student officers from the Indian Armed Forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course and the permanent staff at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

The COAS underscored the significance of leadership, adaptability and technological integration in modern warfare and urged officers to remain proactive in their approach to emerging security threats and to embrace innovation in military planning and operations.

Gen Dwivedi was briefed by Commandant DSSC Lt Gen Virendra Vats on the adaptation of the Staff Course curriculum to align to the challenges of Future Wars, with special reference to the activities of the first Deep Purple Division, wherein 40 tri-services officers have undergone their training. (ANI)

