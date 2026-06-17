India News | J-K: Army JCO, 3 Soldiers Injured in Accidental Mine Blast Along LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): An accidental mine blast injured a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel while patrolling near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, according to Jammu and Kashmir police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident occurred at around 11 am on June 16 when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast took place, injuring one JCO and three Army personnel.

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The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated from the site and provided initial medical assistance before being shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

Officials said the Kalal sector is a sensitive stretch along the LoC where troops regularly undertake patrols to maintain operational vigilance and prevent infiltration attempts.

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The condition of the injured personnel is being closely monitored, while authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the blast.

Meanwhile, Operation Sheruwali is still ongoing in the dense Dorimal forests of the Gambir Mughlan area in the Rajouri district.

Security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across the rugged forest terrain. The operation is being carried out in the densely forested hills of Dorimal, where steep slopes, rocky mountains and thick vegetation continue to pose significant challenges for troops.

Despite the difficult conditions, security personnel remain on high alert and are conducting extensive searches, surveillance and area domination measures to track any suspicious movement.

Earlier, on June 7, an Army jawan lost his life after accidentally slipping from a rock during Operation Sheruwali.

According to sources, the soldier was moving through the rugged mountainous terrain during the anti-terror operation when he lost his footing and fell from a rocky slope, sustaining serious injuries. He was immediately evacuated for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

On May 28, heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon around suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain.

Officials said additional reinforcements and logistical support were rushed to the area to ensure a strong cordon and prevent militants from escaping through the forest cover.

Operation Sheruwali is an ongoing large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district.

Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators believed to be hiding in the region's rugged mountainous terrain. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)