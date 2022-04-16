Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tributes to Subedar Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar who made the supreme sacrifice on April 14 near Kanipora village of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant-general DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation, said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Srinagar.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Kills Minor Girlfriend, Jumps in Front of Train Later.

The three bravehearts were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was overturned near Kanipora village.

Late Subedar Om (41) joined the Army in 1998. He belonged to Bhiwani in Haryana and is survived by his wife.

Also Read | Ram Navami Violence: 13 Opposition Parties Flag Growing Communal Tension, Say 'Shocked at PM's Silence'.

Late Havildar Ramautar (39) joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Alwar in Rajasthan and is survived by his wife.

Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar (23) joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Dausa in Rajasthan and is survived by his Mother.

The mortal remains of Subedar Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being, the PRO said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)