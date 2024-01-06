Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu-Kashmir Police conducted search operations in Poonch district on Saturday, police said.

Further details of the search operations are awaited.

Also Read | Hyderabad Formula E Race Cancelled: BRS Leader K T Rama Rao Slams Telangana Government Over Cancelled Hyderabad E-Prix 2024.

As per officials, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Romeo Force and SOG of Jammu-Kashmir Police on December 30, 2023, from the Kasblari area of Poonch, said officials.

The explosives were subsequently destroyed by the army on the spot in the forest of the Kasblari area. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Road Accident: Four Killed, Four Others Injured in Multi-Vehicles Collision on Bengaluru-Mumbai National Highway in Dharwad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)