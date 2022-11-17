Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 17 (ANI): The Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms organised an exhibition at the Arts Emporium in Srinagar on Tuesday to appreciate the art of Ghulam Muhammad Kumhar, possibly the last master craftsman of clay tiles popularly known as Glazed Pottery and Khanyari Tiles.

In the exhibition, Ghulam Muhammad Kumhar's work concepts and samples of glazed pottery were put on display so that people could appreciate this centuries-old art of Kashmir.

Also Read | Sensex Declines 211.76 Points to 61,768.96 in Early Trade; Nifty Dips 57.95 Points to … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Ghulam Muhammad Kumhar, an old and expert craftsman of Glazed Pottery and Khanyari Tiles, expressed great joy over the organisation of this exhibition.

He said, "In the old days these clay tiles were used in every house, but now they are disappearing." He emphasized the need to impart the art of Glazed Pottery and Khanyari Tiles to the new generation.

Also Read | Measles Outbreak in Maharashtra: 538 Confirmed Cases Reported Since January, Mumbai, Malegaon and Bhiwandi Show Slight Increase in Number of Patients.

"In the present time, it is very important to transfer this art which is on its last breath, to the new generation, otherwise the day is not far when this ancient art will become history," he said.

It is worth noting that for a long time there was a practice of using earthenware in Kashmir, but in the modern era, steel and other metal vessels and other decorative items replaced them. Against this backdrop, not only did local people witness this unique exhibition, but tourists were also impressed by the paintings and glazed pottery displayed in this exhibition.

"Such rare specimens cannot be found. We are very happy to be here," said a tourist.

According to the organisers, holding such an exhibition is very important in the present times, because this way the forgotten art can be brought to the new generation and it is possible that the younger generation can learn it while showing interest in it.

He said that to restore the glory of this art, there is a need to work not only at the official level but also at the individual level.

Ghulam Mohd Kumhar, an expert in glazed pottery and the last craftsman of this art, makes different types of tiles from wet clay with the movement of his hands.

The people who came to the exhibition expressed a lot of joy to meet the last master of this art. Ghulam Mohd Kumhar highly appreciated the initiative of the department and said that more steps need to be taken in this direction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)