Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): As the New Year fervour set in, people grooved to music at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. They danced with joy amid New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have tightened security in the Udhampur district ahead of the New Year celebrations. The JK police have put up barricades at strategic locations to conduct security checks on the Jammu Srinagar national highway for the safe and smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Government College Principal Alleges Attack Over 'Witchcraft' in Sidhi; Police Launch Probe.

Police personnel will check four-wheelers and motorcyclists at the locations. The officials have also appealed to visitors to celebrate New Year's Eve safely.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur Joginder Singh, said that he expects a large influx of visitors to Patnitop Hill Station and other popular tourist destinations on December 31. Singh said that the police department has made elaborate preparations to handle the expected crowds.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Woman Bludgeons Husband to Death After Fed Up With His Drinking Habit; Surrenders.

He said that police and traffic police personnel will be deployed on the roads to manage traffic and ensure the safety of visitors.

Singh further appealed to visitors to be disciplined and to follow traffic rules. He said that everyone should be careful and look out for each other.

He also said that visitors should be aware of the traffic rules and guidelines.

"We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve. Please cooperate with the police and help us make this a memorable event for everyone," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg is all decked up with colourful lights as the city is gearing up to welcome 2024.

Meanwhile, on New Year Eve, 'Ganga' Aarti was performed at the Ganga Ghat in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

Visuals showed people gathered at the Ghat participating in the grand 'Aarti'. Some foreigners were also seen grooving with enthusiasm as the priests were performing the rituals and the crowd was doing 'Aarti' with fervour.

An 'Aarti' was also performed at the Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)