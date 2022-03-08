Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Department of Wildlife Protection (DoWP), in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Fund (WCF), conducted the Asian waterbird census 2022 which saw the participation of young volunteers and students from various colleges.

The census was conducted of the migratory waterbirds and other endemic birds nesting in the wetlands of Chatham, Fashkoori, Manibugh, Krenchoo of the Pampore area of Pulwama District.

John Mohd Mir, Forester, Wildlife Protection Force said, "Aim behind involving volunteers and students in this job were that their knowledge of the migratory birds increase and they become aware of their surroundings."

"They have been given latest equipment like binoculars, cameras and data sheets to do the job so that it becomes easy for them to count the exact birds in these water bodies and help with the census," he added.

Rouf Ahmad, Member of Jammu Kashmir Biodiversity Council said, "This census is conducted to identify the current status of the wetlands which harbour a sizeable number of migratory birds and to check the population fluctuation of migratory species in these wetlands during winter migration."

He added, "The census is very important as various departments and organizations get actual details of the migratory birds that come from different countries. Also, the census data is updated by the government and yearly records are kept."

The Wildlife department in association with various organizations, give proper training to the volunteers before sending them on the field to collect data. They are given proper knowledge about various birds and from which country they visit the wetlands, Ahmad added.

A volunteer said, "It has been a very unique experience to count these birds enjoying in the wetlands. The chirps of these birds in the wetlands peaceful environment is a type of meditation."

This census helps collect exact data every year on the number of migratory birds visiting the wetlands of Kashmir and what steps can be taken in the future to improve the number of birds. (ANI)

