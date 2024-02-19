Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Bandipora police successfully rescued a woman victim of human trafficking, officials said on Sunday.

The victim woman is from Bihar.

An official said that the victim had been illegally sold to Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, residing in Banyari Ajas.

"Bandipora police rescued a woman victim of human trafficking belonging to Bihar, illegally sold to one person namely Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh S/o Nazir Ahmad R/o Banyari Ajas," Bandipora Police said.

The cognizance has been taken under the relevant sections of law in police station Sumbal.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

