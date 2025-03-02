Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): In a significant step towards digital policing, Police Station Pattan in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir has registered its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp on February 28, Baramulla Police said.

The complaint was filed by a resident of Bemina, Srinagar (name withheld), a government employee in the Horticulture Department. The complaint is against Shakeel-Ur-Rehman, who is also a government employee in the same department.

The complainant has accused him of sexual harassment, attempted rape, and criminal intimidation.

After examining the complaint, the police took cognizance of the matter and registered an e-FIR under Case FIR No. 30/2025 under the relevant sections of law at Police Station Pattan.

The investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

