Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): A Jammu and Kashmir based non-government organization (NGO) has organised a seminar on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child in Srinagar.

The main purpose of this seminar was to encourage a girl child and to stop discrimination in society with a particular gender. The programme was attended by a number of girls along with some parents.

Khair-un-Nissa, a member of the Juvenile Justice Board, said the event aims to spread awareness about a girl child.

"We are celebrating International Day of the Girl Child. The purpose of the programme was to spread awareness about a girl child," she said.

"The theme of the programme was 'Digital Generation our Generation," she said.

"In the programme I felt, parents and boys should have been invited, along with girls' it is important to teach boys also," she further added.

Hakeem Javaid, the organiser of the seminar, said, "The purpose of the event is to empower the girls about what is right for them and as well as for parent and their involvement. We request parents please listen to their girl's voice, include them in conversation and take their opinion too."

"We should have involved parents in the programme, it could have been helped to develop a better understanding between both child and parents," he added.

Motiha, a participant, expressed her happiness on attending the programme and said, "This is our day and it is very important for us. This kind of programme should be organised to understand the importance of the girls."

Another participant Jannat said, "I am happy that I participated in this programme, what I saw here is that every girl took their anger out whether it is related to their parents or current situation, they fearlessly talked about what they feel." (ANI)

