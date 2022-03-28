Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): A five-day basic Disaster Management training camp was organised specially for females by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence at Durbuk on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

The camp was held under the experts of Civil Defence and Disaster Management, especially for housewives and girls of the area who handle household chores and have less knowledge of the basic rescue techniques during any disaster - natural or manmade.

Rahee Reyaz Ahmad, divisional warden, Civil defence Srinagar said, "During the training camp, the participants were made aware of how to react during incidents like floods, earthquakes, basic causality, first aid, CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), chocking, fire fighting, and other such rescue techniques as well as rescue knots."

"The main objective of organizing this training program was to prepare the females to respond to any mishappening at home, as generally, the male members are not home to help them during the day," he added.

The experts trained them with basic rescue techniques so that they can rescue themselves and others in various situations.

Shazia Jan said, "The session was very useful as we are the first responders during a fire at home or heart attack to a family member at home. We learnt how to give CPR, how to use fire extinguishers and many other things."

The training camp got a good response from the all over community as everyone felt that females should have the training.

More such training camps are scheduled for females in other areas as well. (ANI)

