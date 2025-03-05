Sun shines in Bhalesa after two days of continuous snowfall. (Photo/ANI)

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): The scenic Bhalesa region in Doda looked stunning on Wednesday morning as the sun shone on it after two days of continuous snowfall in the upper reaches.

The Meteorological Department of Jammu and Kashmir's prediction was spot on. They forecasted fresh snowfall and rain from March 3rd to 4th, and the region was indeed blanketed with white snow.

The snowfall covered the entire area of Doda, including the mountains and plains, creating a breathtaking winter landscape. The accuracy of the department's prediction helped people prepare for the weather conditions, ensuring their safety and minimizing disruptions.

Bhalesa in the Doda district is truly a hidden gem that comes alive at dawn. Its untouched natural beauty, with its rolling hills and snow-capped mountains, is a treat for the eyes. The region is covered in a thick blanket of snow after receiving heavy snowfall last week.

The villagers, drawn by the sun's rays, gather to marvel at the breathtaking landscape. The snow-clad mountains, hills, and trees glisten like diamonds, transforming Bhalesa into a magical winter wonderland. This area has become a popular spot for photography and nature walks.

Once blanketed with snow, the green trees now glisten like a white paradise.

The snow-capped trees, rolling hills, and serene atmosphere have created a picturesque landscape that is nothing short of stunning.

Earlier the snowfall, which has continued for the three days past week, has ended the prolonged dry spell, covering the mountains, trees, and homes in a thick layer of snow.

The once-green landscape has been transformed into a stunning white panorama, drawing locals outdoors to revel in nature's beauty.

While the wet and soggy ground poses minor inconveniences, residents' excitement remains high as they enjoy the enchanting winter scenery.

With temperatures dipping below freezing, people have once again pulled out their warm clothing to combat the cold. The snowfall has not only added to the natural beauty of the region but has also brought joy and renewed winter spirit to the local community.

A local said, "There is a wave of happiness not only in Doda district but in the whole state. This snow has come after a long dry spell, and the surroundings have changed very quickly. All the green gold in the mountains has transformed due to the white blanket of snow." (ANI)

