Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday celebrated the assembly election results in northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and expressed confidence the party winning the next assembly polls in the Union Territory with a thumping majority.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, who led the victory celebrations at Trikuta Nagar party headquarters, said the election results have justified the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

Accompanied by party workers and supporters, Raina along with former minister Sat Sharma, former mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and other senior leaders distributed sweets and congratulated each other to celebrate the victory of the BJP and its alliance partners in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections.

Thanking the people of the three states for their love, faith and support to the BJP, Raina said, “The lotus (symbol of BJP) has bloomed again in these regions and the party will also win J-K in the next assembly elections.”

“The election victories in all the regions have justified the policies of the BJP, especially of Modi who only can run this country with nationalist and progressive ideas,” he said.

He said the Modi-led government has done a number of developmental works for the betterment of the common masses across the country.

