Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR against former BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa allegedly for hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued notice to Randhawa to explain his position within 48 hours to Disciplinary Committee after he was reportedly seen making "reckless and indisciplined statement" against a particular community in a viral video.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"This is unacceptable to party and has brought to disrepute and embarrassment the party. Such type of conduct is likely to dent the public image of the party. As a senior leader and former legislator, it is expected of you to conduct yourself in public in a manner which is as per party principles," said J-K BJP in a letter addressed to Randhawa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)