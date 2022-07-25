Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP vice-president and former minister Sham Lal Sharma narrowly escaped after his vehicle was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Akhnoor-Poonch road.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Ranjitsinh Disale, Recipient of Global Teacher Award, Chosen for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 'Pride of India' Award 2022.

While Sharma escaped unhurt, three persons, including his assistant and driver sustained minor injuries, they said.

The truck driver has been arrested.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Grand Festivities To Be Organized on Occasion of 'Hareli', CM Bhupesh Baghel To Interact With Farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)