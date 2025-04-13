Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Following the successful encounter in Kishtwar, where three terrorists were killed, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar termed it a "big success" for security forces and said Jammu and Kashmir will soon become terrorism free.

Speaking about the operation, Parihar said, "This is a big success for our forces, that the terrorists who were not being caught for some time have been killed and in future also all the terrorists roaming in the hilly areas will soon be eliminated and our Jammu and Kashmir will soon become terrorism free."

Earlier, the Indian Army on Saturday reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territory until "terrorists are eliminated."

The Director General of the Kishtwar-Doda Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, said during a press conference, "Until terrorists are eliminated, the operations will go on. The people of the area have given full support to security forces. These operations show good coordination of security forces."

Security forces in Kishtwar neutralised a total of three Pakistani terrorists, two on Saturday and one on Friday. Brigadier JBS Rathi, Commander of 5 Sector Assam Rifles, said that security forces used UAVS and drones for real-time surveillance during the operations.

"On 9 April, Indian Army, J&K Police CRPF launched search operation, in the ensuing firefight three terrorists were killed. Real time surveillance of area UAV, drones were deployed," the Brigadier said during the joint press conference.

"This operation also brought to the fore the seamless coordination between the Indian army and the J&K Police, especially the SOG. Rapid reinforcements were deployed in terms of the Special Forces with the help of the Indian Air Force to carry out real-time surveillance of the area," the Brigadier added.

The operation and exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists have been happening for the last 4 days. (ANI)

