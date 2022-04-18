Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): A progressive farmer of the border area has set an example in value addition in agriculture production after switching over to the processing of spices.

In the 'One District One Product' program under the Prime Minister Formulation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, a progressive farmer Thoonda Singh from Kathua who was earlier cultivating the turmeric and other species in his field now has jumped to value addition and started its own modernised species processing unit with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakhs.

Speaking to ANI, Thoonda said he has got benefits under the PMFMPE. The agriculture department apprised him of the beneficial schemes and get sanctioned the project and financed by the Banks.

"Earlier I was cultivating the turmeric and facing the problem of value addition. Now I encourage the local farmers to cultivate the spices," he said.

Further, Thoonda said his son Parveen Singh who was in Army got the retirement and joined hands in the species processing unit with him.

Parveen Singh said after his retirement from Army he decided to follow the step of his father who is doing good in the processing service.

"We are holding the whole process unit personally from processing to packaging and marketing. Here is a good scope of earning and making a farmer independent. Along with turmeric, we are producing other spices also of good quality.

If a farmer wants to get a three-time profit in agriculture production may go to value addition of products, he said.

The Chief Agriculture Officer Kathua, Vijay Kumar Upadhyay said that the Kathua district is allotted the Production of spices under the 'One District One Product' schemes.

"The Agriculture Department is encouraging the farmers towards value addition in spices processing. Seven farmers have submitted the proposal for setting up spices processing units out of which one unit of Thoonda has started its processing on a modern line," Upadhyay said.

The government is giving financial support to farmers in the shape of an easy loan with subsidies upto Rs 10 lakh under the PMFMPE.

The farmers are very much encouraged and getting interested in value addition. After setting up the first unit of the spices processing unit in Sultanpur border village, the other farmer also got the marketing place at their doorstep to sell their spices produce.

He further asked the farmers to come forward and get benefits to enhance their income in the agriculture sector. (ANI)

