India News | J-K: Bridge Connectivity Brings Major Relief to Border Area Villages Between Seri and Lamberi Block in Rajouri District

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): A newly constructed bridge at Gujjri Tehra connecting Block Seri and Block Lamberi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has brought major relief to residents of several border villages, improving connectivity and easing daily travel.

For years, local residents, school students, patients and elderly people faced immense hardships while crossing the river through a risky rope bridge at the location. During rainy seasons, movement remained dangerous and difficult, badly affecting daily life and emergency services.

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The newly built bridge in Dehra Gujjri area of Nowshera has provided safe and smooth connectivity to more than ten villages, including Dehra, Seri, Syal, Tallaha, Damri, Potha, Kaneri and adjoining areas. The bridge has become a lifeline for thousands of people living in both Block Seri and Block Lamberi.

School students can now travel safely to educational institutions situated on both sides of the river, while patients and elderly citizens can easily reach hospitals and health centres without fear. Local farmers, traders and transporters are also benefiting from improved transportation facilities and smoother movement in the region.

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Several link roads are also under construction in the area, which are expected to further strengthen road connectivity and provide better transportation facilities to the people living in these far-flung and border villages.

Locals have appreciated the efforts of the administration and concerned departments for completing the bridge project, saying the new connectivity has ended years of suffering and opened new opportunities for development in the region.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla and Rajouri districts to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater-related challenges in the Union Territory.

"The Government has approved Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla (Rs 37.96 crore) and Rajouri (Rs 34.43 crore) to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater challenges," according to the Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)