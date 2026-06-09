India News | J-K: BRO Accelerates Bridge Construction on Rajouri-Jammu Corridor to Bolster Connectivity

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has intensified bridge construction along the strategic Rajouri-Kalakote-Reasi-Katra-Jammu corridor to bolster regional connectivity and generate local employment.

Speaking on the project's progress, Sunil Kumar, who is associated with the construction works, stated that the BRO is currently developing a diversion route to maintain traffic flow, with full-scale excavation for the main structure scheduled to commence shortly. He added that the project currently employs between 100 and 150 local workers, providing a significant boost to the regional economy.

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"...we are currently constructing a diversion, an alternative route for vehicles, and excavation work will begin soon...it is also generating employment...the old bridge had a low-level design, so water would flow over it, causing problems for vehicle movement...tourism is growing as the roads improve. People are gaining better facilities and livelihood opportunities. Increased tourism means more business, which benefits the local population...a bridge is being built, and at least 100 or 150 men are working on it...people used to have to go far away to earn a living. It would be wonderful if work like this continued..." said Kumar.

Earlier, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) restored connectivity at the Vikramshila Setu in Bihar under its 'One Mission: 20 Days, Four Bridges' initiative, following the collapse of a bridge section on May 4.

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In a post on X, the BRO stated that it restored connectivity over the damaged span in Bhagalpur within 20 days. The agency simultaneously launched four Bailey bridges, including a 170-ft structure, in record time to facilitate traffic movement.

"Project Swastik @ BRO Restores Connectivity at Vikramshila Setu, Bihar One Mission: 20 Days, Four Bridges* In an extraordinary display of dedication and engineering excellence, Project Swastik @ BRO restored connectivity over the damaged Vikramshila Setu at Bhagalpur, Bihar, in just 20 days. Working relentlessly through extreme heat and long nights, BRO personnel successfully launched four Bailey Bridges, including a 170-ft bridge, in record time. The swift execution ensured uninterrupted movement across the Ganga, bringing immense relief to the people of Bhagalpur and Naugachia. These bridges were inaugurated on 07 June 2026 by Shri Er. Kumar Shailendra, Hon'ble Minister of Road Construction Department, Government of Bihar in the presence of Brig Amit Sakhre, CE Project Swastik," said BRO. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)