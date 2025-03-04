Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday conducted the inaugural blast for the construction of the 1.1-kilometer-long Bhimber Gali Tunnel on National Highway 144A.

The ceremony was led by Brig Neeraj Madan, Chief Engineer of Project Sampark.

According to the BRO statement, "The inaugural blast for the 1.1 km Bhimber Gali Tunnel on NH-144A was conducted today by Brig Neeraj Madan, CE Project Sampark. This key BRO project will cut 10.8 km from the highway, boosting connectivity between Rajouri and Poonch for civilians and the Army."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir and said that it would give a significant boost to connectivity and tourism in the region.

PM Modi said, "Despite the challenges, our resolve did not waver". He lauded the labourers for their resolve and commitment and for tackling all the obstacles to complete the work. He also condoled the demise of 7 labourers.

The Prime Minister announced a significant gift for the people, highlighting the recent laying of the foundation stone for the Jammu Rail Division. He remarked that this was a long-standing demand of the people.

Announcing the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel and fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, PM Modi highlighted that this tunnel will significantly ease the lives of people in Sonamarg, Kargil, and Leh.

The Prime Minister also remarked that the tunnel will reduce the difficulties faced during avalanches, heavy snowfall and landslides, which often led to road closures. He emphasized that the tunnel will improve access to major hospitals and ensure the availability of essential supplies, thereby reducing the challenges faced by the residents.

He further noted that the actual construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel began in 2015 after their Government came into power. He was pleased that the tunnel's construction was completed under their administration.

He remarked that the tunnel will maintain connectivity to Sonamarg during the winter season and boost tourism in the entire region. He emphasized that numerous road and rail connectivity projects are set to be completed in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

The Prime Minister mentioned another major connectivity project underway nearby and noted the excitement surrounding the upcoming rail connection to the Kashmir Valley. He highlighted the development of new roads, railways, hospitals, and colleges as part of the new Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

