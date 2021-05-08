Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) 371 kilometers long cycle expedition, which started from Rajouri district, concluded on Friday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BRO had organised the expedition to create awareness about COVID-19 among the people.

During the expedition, the cyclists conveyed messages about COVID-19 and road safety. They also distributed masks and sanitizers among the people.

"We have organised this expedition to create awareness about COVID and road safety among locals. We distributed face masks and sanitizers to the people. The other reason for this expedition was to make people aware of road safety protocols. It started in the Rajouri district and was concluded here at Poonch," said Rohit Gupta, Executive Engineer, BRO.

While speaking to ANI Captain Santanter said that the expedition was organised under project Sampark.

"This expedition was organised by BRO under project Sampark to create awareness about COVID-19, which is spreading at large. We have also made aware people about road safety so that they can follow road safety protocols like the use of helmets, seat belts, etc.," the Captain said.

He also said that the expedition which began from Budhal and covered Nowshera, Rajouri, Bathuni, Bhimber Gali, Kalai, Jhlas and Surankot ended at Poonch. (ANI)

