Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued a truck carrying essential supplies to Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

The truck was hit by an avalanche at Dett Sirpaton area of the Union Territory on the way to Keran.

BRO officials rescued the driver and evacuated the truck.

More details awaited. (ANI)

