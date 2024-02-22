Karhua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) dropped by a drone in Kathua district, an official statement said.

According to the BSF statement, the border guarding troops observed drone movement in the Manihari village of the district in the early hours of today.

"On 22 Feb 2024 at about 00:45 AM, alert troops of BSF Jammu observed drone movement in depth area of village Manihari , Police Station - Rajbagh, Tehsil- Marheen, Hiranagar area Kathua and engaged the drone by fire," the statement said.

Subsequently, the area was searched and recovery of the IED "dropped by the drone was made. Troops are on high alert," it added.

Last month, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and destroyed in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

The IED was recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar-Chowkibal highway in the north Kashmir district.

Taking to social media handle, the official account of Chinar Corps posted on X, "IED Recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar - Chowkibal Highway. ChinarWarriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering and in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on the Srinagar - Chowkibal Highway."

"The Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added. (ANI)

