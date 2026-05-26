India News | J-K: Budgam Police Reveal Identity of Accused in Galwanpora Minor Murder Case

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Budgam Police on Tuesday disclosed the identity and particulars of the accused involved in the murder case of a minor girl from Galwanpora village after completing the necessary medico-legal, forensic, and evidentiary procedures linked to the investigation.

In continuation of the investigation into the FIR at Police Station Budgam about the murder of a minor girl from village Galwanpora, Budgam Police has completed the initial medico-legal, forensic, and evidentiary procedures connected with the arrest of the accused in the case.

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The identity and particulars of the accused were not disclosed earlier as several crucial legal procedures were underway at the initial stage of investigation, and to avoid any prejudice to the evidentiary and legal process.

Upon completion of the requisite formalities, the particulars of the accused involved in the commission of the crime are hereby disclosed as:

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Mudasir Ahmad Mir S/o Ghulam Nabi Mir, R/o Galwanpora Sebdan, Budgam.

The investigation conducted so far has established that no other individual is involved in the commission of the crime.

Budgam Police appeals to the public to maintain peace, communal harmony, and public order and to cooperate with the investigating agencies. Citizens are advised not to take the law into their own hands and not to circulate rumours, speculative content, or unverified allegations regarding the case; failing which, strict legal action shall be taken.

Media organisations and social media users are requested to exercise responsibility and restraint while reporting or commenting on the matter. The circulation of unverified or misleading content may create unnecessary public anxiety and adversely affect the maintenance of law and order.

Budgam Police further reiterates that any attempt to spread misinformation, incite unrest, or disturb public order through any platform shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)