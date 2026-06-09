India News | J-K: Bus Carrying BSF Personnel Hits Two Vehicles in Ramban, Four Personnel Injured

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): A bus carrying personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) hit two vehicles after its brakes failed, injuring four personnel in Peerah village of Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday. The accident led to the closure of the uptube of NH 44 near Peerah village. Traffic has been diverted to the downtube.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

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Earlier in January, an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of 10 personnel. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

The incident occurred in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations, said official sources.

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According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

"In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps.

Soon after the accident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

President Droupadi Murmu, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of 10 Army personnel in the incident. (ANI)

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