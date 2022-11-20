Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 20 (ANI): A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Kupwara, said police on Sunday.

The officials seized the incriminating materials from a house in the said region and the accused fled the spot, informed the officials.

Also Read | India To Take Over As Chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence; GPAI Meeting To Be Held in Tokyo on November 21.

"Based on a piece of specific information regarding the possession of illegal arms and ammunition, a joint search operation was launched by the Kupwara Police and 6-JAKRIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) at the house of Rafaqat Hussain Shah, who is a resident of Panj Taran, Karnah," read an official statement.

The police recovered one pistol, two pistol magazines, 16 pistol ammunition, two hand grenades and two detonators from the house.

Also Read | Stray Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: 11-Year-Old Girl Bitten by Canine in Vaishali, Incident Recorded in CCTV (Watch Video).

"However, the accused managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness after which a manhunt has been launched against him," police added.

The police have registered the case under the relevant sections.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)