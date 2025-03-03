Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Dhangri block in the Rajouri district is witnessing significant developmental progress, with centrally sponsored schemes enhancing infrastructure, employment opportunities, and community facilities in the far-flung and hilly areas of the region.

Speaking to ANI about the ongoing projects, Hakumdin, a local mason, expressed optimism, stating, "I have worked on several projects here, including road construction and boundary walls. Development work is progressing well, and I hope my house will also be constructed under the new survey."

Another resident, Irshad, said the positive impact of these schemes, saying, "The initiatives have brought real change. Earlier, we had to travel to Jammu or Kashmir for work, but now, employment is available locally. The water supply issue has also been resolved, and we are very happy."

Basharat Hussain Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) said, "Employment generation schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have provided much-needed job opportunities to the local population, reducing the need for labor migration.

" These schemes are creating employment opportunities right at people's doorsteps, ensuring that laborers no longer have to leave their district in search of work," said a Hussain overseeing the initiatives. He added that the construction of an Eidgah shed has also ensured that people can perform prayers and important functions comfortably without being affected by harsh weather conditions.

Speaking on Swachh Bharat, he stated, "We are raising awareness at the household level about waste segregation. People are being encouraged to separate waste at the source, which is then decomposed and converted into compost. Compost pits are also being constructed to facilitate waste management."

Hussain also provided an update on the progress of sanctioned housing projects, stating, "All sanctioned houses have received the first installment, and the second installment has also been disbursed for 2,600 units. So far, 2,685 houses have been completed, and the remaining will be finished by March 31."(ANI)

