Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): Centrally sponsored schemes helped the upgradation of the government's middle school in Basali, Rajouri. This government school is situated at the zero point of the LOC zone at Doongi. The line of control has been upgraded to a high school.

The new school is a two-floor building with eight rooms. It is under construction under the SAMAGRA scheme and has an approved cost of Rs 99 lakhs.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 21, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking to ANI, a student from the 8th class, Najma Kousar said, "We didn't have a proper building before, but now we finally have one, and we are very happy. Our school is located near the LOC border, and in the past, there used to be frequent firing and bombardment in this area, but that has now stopped. Previously, many girls in the 8th grade would stay home and not attend school because of the long distance they had to travel. But now, with the new building here, we are able to attend school regularly, and we are grateful for it. The staff is also very supportive, and we are truly happy with our new two-storey building."

The school now provides various facilities, enabling students to participate in co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Also Read | Stock Market Today, February 21: ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries Share Prices Drag Benchmark Indices; Rupee Strengthens.

Another student, Saresh Kousar said, "Earlier, there was constant bombardment here, and life was very difficult. We had to travel long distances to attend school, especially for grades ninth and tenth. But now, our school is right here, and with the new building, we have a good staff and better facilities. Previously, there was a shortage of classrooms, and we had to combine classes, which made studying very challenging. With the new building and more classrooms, things will be much easier for us in the future. We are grateful and hopeful for what's to come."

Prior to this initiative, many students in these border areas had to travel long distances to pursue their education, often leading to high dropout rates.

By offering high school education locally, this development aims to significantly reduce such dropouts, ensuring that children in these remote areas have more opportunities to continue their education without the added burden of travel.

Under centrally sponsored schemes government is enhancing education infrastructure in border areas of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)