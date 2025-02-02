Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Government of India has launched its first-ever 13-day custom-free jewellery-making programme in Kuh Nallah village, located in Ramnagar Tehsil of Udhampur district.

Organized by SBI-RSETI (State Bank of India - Rural Self Employment Training Institutes), the initiative is aimed at empowering local women, providing them with the necessary skills to create their own jewellery and start small businesses.

On the launch of this programme, Domain Skill Trainer, Preeti Chowhan, shared, "35 women who are associated with the Umeed initiative have enrolled in this programme. They won't need anyone else to earn for them. This is a 13-day course after which they will get a certificate and can even open their shops. Loans will also be provided to them if they need it."

RSETI is providing free training to women in tailoring and other occupational courses to make them self-reliant in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Speaking to ANI, Director RSETI, Raman Sharma said, "We have trained 353 candidates last year in different activities. We have mobilised a few candidates from ourselves and a few are through NRLM and the remaining are from the Khadi village board. For 2024-25, MoRD has given us a target of 1000, for that, we have started batches as per plan. One batch of Dairy farming has just concluded. Candidates were sponsored by NRLM. Candidates of the self-help group train with us."

"Another batch on women tailoring, for which we had mobilised ourselves. Till now, we have trained three batches consisting of a total of 70 people. The girls are already motivated. We train them to come out of fear and they are not less than men," he added.

RSETI, an initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), has dedicated infrastructure in each district of the country to impart training and skill up-gradation of rural youth geared towards entrepreneurship development. (ANI)

