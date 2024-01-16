Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday reviewed the major achievements and progress on the implementation of all the 29 projects and sub-projects of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) in the Union Territory.

Different Project Grounding and Monitoring Committees (PGMCs) headed by senior officers of the UT administration participated in the meeting. Outstation-based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing, a release said.

Besides the Principal Secretary, the Agriculture Production Department, the meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellors, Sher-E-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST); MD, HADP; Deputy Commissioners; Chairmen PGMCs; concerned HoDs; Bank representatives and other officers.

While reviewing the progress on the achievements made in the implementation of this program the Chief Secretary emphasized prompt decision on the fate of applications received on the portal.

He asked to move ahead from the tendering and other modalities and focus on the establishment of different production units by the eligible beneficiaries.

He directed the two agricultural varsities to make short informational videos demonstrating the essential ingredients and processes of each agricultural activity for the awareness of farmers. He asked each Deputy Commissioner to generate awareness about the benefits of this program in their areas especially on the occasions of Block Diwas held across panchayats and attended by farmers in large numbers.

While speaking about this massive program Dulloo made out that all the projects have been tailored out to bring maximum benefit to the farmers here. He observed that the projects are inclusive of different components for the development of the agriculture sector and many-fold enhancement in the income of our farmers.

He advised making the procedure for submission of applications simple, sticking purely to the guidelines delineated under the program. He asked for close monitoring of the progress by each PGMC chairperson in collaboration with the concerned Deputy Commissioner. He asked to meet targets without fail as per the set timeline of this program.

The Principal Secretary, the Agriculture Production Department (APD) Shailendra Kumar threw light on different parameters and achievements made by the department in the implementation of the sub-projects. He delineated the key steps taken by the department for the successful grounding of different projects of this mega program here.

Kumar revealed that under the first phase of the 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' conducted between April 24 and August 31 last year around 5,10,000 farmers were covered across 3,697 panchayats. Moreover, under block level youth orientation programme more than 19,000 youth were contacted to map their skillsets and interests in farming. He also made out that the rest of the panchayats are being covered under phase 2nd to reach out to all the areas of the UT.

Regarding the implementation of the program it was given out that a number of steps had been taken for monitoring and evaluation of the projects, carrying outreach activities, redrafting of loan guidelines, focussed attention on application processing, holistic skilling, coordination between multiple agencies implementing same projects besides making specific interventions for impactful farm mechanization and making eligibility conditions more realistic and practical.

On the occasion, the district-wise ranking as per different parameters of the program was depicted which was said to be a regular feature to be updated each month. It was said that the ranking was done on the number of applications received, approvals given and the percentage of rejections from each district, the release said.

Further, it was made out that till now 52,693 applications have been received on the 'Kisan Sathi' portal with a registration of 50,662 farmers. It was apprised that 43,831 applications have been received in the Agriculture sector, 1,214 in horticulture and 14,472 in Livestock production.

The meeting also discussed the project-wise monitorable indicators, challenges faced in its swift implementation and the possible solutions available for its smooth implementation in the UT. (ANI)

