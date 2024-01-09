Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Commander of the Chinar Corps on Monday visited troops deployed in the counter-terrorism grid in South Kashmir.

During his visit the Chinar Corps Commander lauded the commanders and troops for their meticulous planning and execution of Operation CHOTIGAM in Shopian, which took place on the 4th and 5th of January. The operation resulted in the elimination of one terrorist and the recovery of war-like stores.

"Chinar Corps Cdr visited troops deployed in the Counter-Terrorism grid in South Kashmir today. He complimented the Cdr's & troops for their meticulous planning & execution of OP CHOTIGAM, Shopian on 04-05 Jan where one terrorist was eliminated & war-like stores recovered. Chinar Corps stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," Indian Army said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

