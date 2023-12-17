Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): As many as 61 tourists stuck at Gulmarg in northern Kashmir were rescued by the Chinar Warriors on Saturday (December 16).

The tourists, including women and children, were stuck after incessant snow in the area on Saturday.

Also Read | Manipur: Three Naga Militants of Two Extremist Outfits Killed in Gun Fight in Noney.

According to a press release by the Indian Army, the dip in temperature due to snowfall left the tourists stranded. The Army jawans provided them with heating arrangements, sleeping bags and hot meals to alleviate the hardships.

Gulmarg, in J&K, is a world-renowned tourist destination. The place turned into a winter wonderland after a fresh spell of snowfall on Saturday. According to reports, several roads were blocked in the area due to the snowfall, mounting the hardships of the residents.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputies Diya Kumar and Prem Chand Bairwa, Call on Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

This, however, isn't the first time that the Chinar Warriors have helped residents of the valley. On Saturday, the group organised a medical camp at Ramhall and Taratpora.

On Friday, the group helped the fire department douse the fire in the Bazipore area of Kashmir's Manasbal, thereby preventing loss of life and property.

The Chinar Warriors are a part of the Indian Army's XC Corps, known as the Chinar Corps. They are responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley and have taken part in all military conflicts with neighbouring Pakistan and China. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)