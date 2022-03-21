Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said Monday.

According to the Budgam Police, the man identified as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather was shot at by terrorists who had barged into the house in Gotpora. The man sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In another incident, militants attacked a labourer from Bihar in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The man was shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Police have registered cases regarding both the terror crime incidents. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

